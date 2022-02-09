Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Match Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group stock opened at $112.42 on Monday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Match Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 125,230 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Match Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Match Group by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,265,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,859,000 after buying an additional 132,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

