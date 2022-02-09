Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $663.37 and a 200-day moving average of $651.38.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,505 shares of company stock worth $22,551,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

