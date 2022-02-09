Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Capital One Financial

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,165,785,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,815,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

