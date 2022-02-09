Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.02. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $482.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $367.00 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.