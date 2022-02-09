Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.25.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $368.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 82,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.