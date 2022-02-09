Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Decreased by Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,949,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

