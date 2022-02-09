Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Decreased by B. Riley

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKX. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

