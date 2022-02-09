Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $182.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.