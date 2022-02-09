Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.68 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $614.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

