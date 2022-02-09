Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $10.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $262.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $226.38 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.46.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

