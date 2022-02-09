Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSSC. increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

NSSC stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

