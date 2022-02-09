Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Reduced by Truist Financial

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,308 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

