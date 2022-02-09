Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Decreased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.