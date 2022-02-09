Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SKY stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.