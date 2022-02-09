Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

