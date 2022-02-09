Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 4,090 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 20.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VC. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

