Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $840,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

