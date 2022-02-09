Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $957,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.