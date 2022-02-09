Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

