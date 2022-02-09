Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,769 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Life Storage stock opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

