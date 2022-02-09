Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.