Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Acquires $427,455.00 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $427,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and a PE ratio of -15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

