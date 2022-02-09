QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. QuinStreet updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 43,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,557. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $582.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

