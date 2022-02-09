Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by 5,350.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

RDN stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

