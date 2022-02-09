Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.19

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $67,933.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00267957 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.