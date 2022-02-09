Rally Price Tops $0.26 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Rally has a total market cap of $616.29 million and $4.34 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.11 or 0.07254111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,233.56 or 1.00019895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00051648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,416,024,494 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

