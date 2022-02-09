Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 88.6% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $449,897.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.06 or 0.07280958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.25 or 0.99849134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

