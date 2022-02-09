Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez Sells 2,400 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FORM traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 188,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,708. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

