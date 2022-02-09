Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

