Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.