Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s earnings. Recruiter.com Group reported earnings per share of ($3.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Recruiter.com Group.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Recruiter.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCRT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 64,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66. Recruiter.com Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.71.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

