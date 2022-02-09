Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $12.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 2,231 shares traded.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.