Reef Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.81 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $225.85 million and approximately $32.81 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00259280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 17,530,705,935 coins and its circulating supply is 18,030,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.