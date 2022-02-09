Relx (LON:REL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.76) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,540 ($34.35) to GBX 2,605 ($35.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,300 ($31.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,313.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,237.97.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

