Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 192.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lightspeed POS worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 602,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 445.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 314,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,192,000 after acquiring an additional 278,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 3.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.