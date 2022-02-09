Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $213.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $164.11 and a one year high of $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

