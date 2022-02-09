Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 157.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

