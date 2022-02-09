Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $20.13 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

