Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.79 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

