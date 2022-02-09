Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.
NYSE UTI opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Technical Institute
Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.
