Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

