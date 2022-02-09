Research Solutions (RSSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Research Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. On average, analysts expect Research Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RSSS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Research Solutions worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

