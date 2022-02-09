Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Stake Lessened by Indaba Capital Management L.P.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,641 shares during the period. Retail Value comprises about 2.8% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.80% of Retail Value worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Retail Value by 190.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 23.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE RVI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,261. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $3.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -834.85%.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

