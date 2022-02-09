REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in REV Group by 147.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in REV Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in REV Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REV Group by 568.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 175,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

