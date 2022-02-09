Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

29.0% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.19% 9.92% 0.93% First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.67 $5.36 million $1.50 13.67 First Capital $39.01 million 3.52 $11.42 million $3.42 11.91

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Capital beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.