Reviewing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get iSun alerts:

iSun has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iSun and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Monolithic Power Systems 19.22% 19.66% 15.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSun and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.95 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -16.93 Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 22.14 $164.38 million $4.45 91.15

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iSun and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 528.57%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $543.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.06%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.