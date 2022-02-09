Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,865 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $5,281,687.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,044 shares of company stock worth $23,969,664. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

RVLV opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.