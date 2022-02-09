Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.700 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.280 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

