Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

