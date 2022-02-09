Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 133.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 60.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 88.67. Rivian has a 52-week low of 50.00 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

