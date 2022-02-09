Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,225 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1,018.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 58,392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 194,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

NYSE UBS opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.